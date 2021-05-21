UrduPoint.com
Distillery Unearthed, Liquor Recovered In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:14 PM

Distillery unearthed, liquor recovered in multan

Budhla Sant police unearthed a distillery and recovered liquor during a raid conducted at Chah Jaan Muhammadwala Bagh Khori on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Budhla Sant police unearthed a distillery and recovered liquor during a raid conducted at Chah Jaan Muhammadwala Bagh Khori on Friday.

According to a police spokesman,In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Budhla Sant police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Hamaad-Ul-Hassan launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police team unearthed a distillery and recovered 310 liters liquor, empty bottle, fake labels and other material from the site.

However, the drug dealer managed to fled from the scene, police spokesman added.

Case has been registered against the unknown drug dealer and raids were being conducted to arrest him.

Further probe was underway.

