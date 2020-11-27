Distillery unearthed,two arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :City Sammundri police unearthed a distillery and arrested two accused and recovered 540 litres liquor from the spot.

Police said on Friday that the police team on a tip-off conducted raid in Sammundri and found two accused-- Akram and Sultan were preparing liquor in a distillery at their house.

The police arrested both the accused from the spot and seized 540 litres liquor and other raw material and machinery.

The accused were locked behind the bars and further investigation was underway, spokesman added.