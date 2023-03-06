UrduPoint.com

Distribution Of Amount To Growers Under BISP Starts In SBA

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Distribution of amount to growers under BISP starts in SBA

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :On the directives of Government of Sindh, the process of distribution of amount against seed and fertilizer to farmers has started under the supervision of district administration for which BISP Centers are set up in all talukas of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

In this regard Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon said that the Sindh Government was paying Rs. 5000 per acre as supporting amount to farmers through BISP centers for redressing losses during past rains and floods and to achieve more output of wheat.

DC said that all revenue officials are made bound for providing facilities to farmers during distribution of supporting amounts.

He said that farmers who have received messages from 8171 can collect Rs.

5000 per acre from the concerned BISP center after the biometric process. He said that in case of any case of complaint from a farmer, he could contact Mukhtarkar of the jurisdiction to resolve the issue.

Under directions from DC all assistant commissioners visited the BISP centers in their domain, reviewed the situation and collected information from farmers receiving supporting amounts.

