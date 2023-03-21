Distribution of free flour continues in Sialkot: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said more than 29,000 bags of free flour weighing 10-kg had been distributed among deserving people in the district.

As 10 counters had been set up to provide flour to people, he expressed these views while checking points in Pasrur and Daska tehsils.

The deputy commissioner said the number of points had been increased from five to sixfor the supply of flour in tehsil Daska.