District admin ask utility providers to disconnect connections to illegal housing societies

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration Attock on Thursday directed the state utility providers including electricity and sui gas to chop off services and impose a complete ban on the issuance of new connections after 92 housing societies operating in the area were declared "illegal".

The district administration on Thursday declared as many as 92 housing societies operating in different areas of Attock, Hasanabdal, Jand, Pindigheb Hazro and FatehJhang as illegal.

The letter was addressed to the chief executive of Islamabad electric supply company ltd and the managing director Sui northern gas pipeline limited.

Meanwhile, the copy of the letter has also been forwarded to the Federal investigation agency (FIA) Islamabad.

Further legal action has been directed to the head of the utilities to disconnect their respective utilities and impose ban on new connections at the housing societies declared "illegal" by the district administration Attock which are operating in the different parts of the district.

The letter states, "You are hereby requested that the land mafia is looting innocent general public through the illegal housing societies, land sub divisions. Therefore, in order to safeguard the general public, all connections to the illegal housing societies/ land sub-divisions and in future no connection may be provided without any objection certificate from approving authority of buildings / housing societies."