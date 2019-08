District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great personalities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :District administration arranged a special ceremony to pay tribute and rewards to 18 local personalities, who rendered matchless services for country, on the occasion of completion of 225 years of Muzaffargarh city, here on Saturday.

The ceremony titled "Shan-e-Muzaffargarh" was participated by advisor to CM Punjab Sardar Abdul Hayie Khan Dasti, Deputy Commissioner Dr Ihtesham Anwar, District and Sessions Judge Saeed Ullah Mughal.

The personalities, who rendered matchless services and had died earlier and their awards were given to their heirs. The late Sardar Koray Khan had donated 86000 kanals of land for different welfare projects. He was awarded Nishan Muzaffargarh award. His relative Fiaz Khan Jatoe received the award.

For remarkable services in judiciary, Ex Chief Justice of Pakistan Tasadque Jilani also got Nishan-e-Muzaffargarh award. He himself received the award.

For promotion of democracy in the country, Nishan-e-Muzaffargarh was given to late Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan and his award was given to his son Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan.

Hilal Muzaffargarh awards were won by Ex CM Punjab and Ex Governor Punjab Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar and former CM Punjab Sardar Abdul Hameed Khan Dasti (late). His grandson Sardar Abdul Hayi Khan, received the award.

Hilal Imtiaz awards were given to DPO Dera Ismail Khan Dr Ejaz Langrial (Shaheed). His son Ejaz Langrial received the award. Similarly, Major Jahanzeb Shaheed also won Hilal Imtiaz for his matchless service to guard contry's fronts. His father Col (retd) Noor Muhammad received the award.

Ustad Pathanay Khan (late), actor Tauqeer Nasir, Ex Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, Maj Gen retd M Ashraf Tabassam, Haji Jalaluddin (worker of Pakistan movement), Seraiki poet late Ghulam Haider Yateem Jatoe, Kashfi Multani (writer), Wrestler Azhar Hussain, Najia Rasool (Taekwondo) and bowler Pakistan Wheelchair cricket Team Muhammad Fiaz were given titles of Hilal Muzaffargarh and Tamghah Muzaffargarh.

Actor Tauqeer Nasir and Ex Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar took their rewards in the ceremony.