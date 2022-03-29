District admin recovers 315 sugar bags from Rajanpur godowns

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner launched a mega crackdown against illegal sugar hoarders in Rajanpur on Tuesday and recovered 315 sugar bags from two different godowns in Rajanpur and nabbed owners of godowns.

The stocked sugar was to be used to earn extra profit after creating artificial shortage of sugar in the market said official sources. Deputy Commissioner said on occasion that state would take strict action on hoarding and profiteering.