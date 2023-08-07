District Administration Jhang announces home decoration contest on Independence Day

The district administration on Monday announced a Home Decoration contest on an independent day to celebrate Yome Azadi in a befitting manner

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration on Monday announced a Home Decoration contest on an independent day to celebrate Yome Azadi in a befitting manner.

An official circular stated that on this Independence Day, a contest would be held for home decoration in accordance with the independence of Pakistan.

On Jashne Azadi contest on "Ghar sajao inam pao" would be held where citizens have been directed to fill out registration forms and submit SNA branch of the DC office by August 12.

Deputy Commissioner has set up a committee to decide the positions for the best three decorated houses.

The owner of the first best-decorated house would be given a cash prize of Rs. one hundred thousand and a shield, similarly second and third prizes of 50,000 and 30,000 respectively.