District Administration Peshawar Arrests 16 Beggars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 08:17 PM

Launching a crackdown on beggars, the district administration here Friday conducted raids in different localities of the city and arrested sixteen professional alms seekers, the spokesman said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Launching a crackdown on beggars, the district administration here Friday conducted raids in different localities of the city and arrested sixteen professional alms seekers, the spokesman said.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar has imposed ban under section 144 on begging in limits of the city after receiving complaints about nuisance created by professional beggars.

He informed that teams of district administration have arrested 6 beggars from University Town and 10 from various localities and mosques of Hayatabad.

The arrested were shifted to lock up for further actions.

