District Admn Organizes Heatstroke Awareness Camps In City

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 01:27 PM

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DHO Dr. Lala Jaffer organized heatstroke awareness camps in the city, with the aim of protecting citizens from extreme hot weather

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DHO Dr. Lala Jaffer organized heatstroke awareness camps in the city, with the aim of protecting citizens from extreme hot weather.

These heatstroke camps were set up at various crowded places in the city including Koh-i-Noor Chowk, Bhittai Hospital Chowk, Prettabad Hospital Road and Qasimabad Hospital Road.

The handbills were also distributed at the Heatstroke Camps for public awareness while doctors and paramedical staff along with ambulances were also available there to deal with any kind of emergency, official statement said.

