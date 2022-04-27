District Peace Committee reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr, last Ashra of Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Peace Committee chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the security arrangements made on the occasion of the last Ashra of Ramazan, Jumu'atul-Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, ADC Headquarters Sameera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of relevant tehsils, officers of other relevant departments, members of the District Peace Committee attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during these days. He said that peace, brotherhood, and unity among Muslims should be promoted.

DPO Ibadat Nisar said that islam conveys the message of tolerance, love, and peace. All members of the society should play their role in the establishment of the law and order so that the anti-national elements could not achieve their targets. He said that peace and brotherhood should be taught from the Masajid. He said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured for the last Ashra of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr gatherings.