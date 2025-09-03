District West Police arrest two for extortion threats to trader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The District West Police have arrested two suspects for allegedly demanding extortion money from a trader and threatening him with dire consequences

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The District West Police have arrested two suspects for allegedly demanding extortion money from a trader and threatening him with dire consequences.

According to SSP West Tariq Elahi Mastoi on Wednesday, the suspects contacted the trader on August 31 through phone calls and SMS, demanding money and issuing death threats. A case was registered under Sections 384/385/25D at Orangi Police Station.

Acting on technical intelligence, the Orangi SHO’s team carried out a successful operation and arrested two suspects identified as Munawar Ahmed, son of Noor-ul-Huda, and Muhammad Khalid, son of Muharram Shah.

Police recovered three mobile phones and multiple SIM cards used in the crime. Investigations revealed that the suspects and the victim were engaged in the same business and had ongoing financial dealings.

The arrested men have been handed over to the investigating authorities for further inquiry.