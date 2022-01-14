District Zakat Committee approves Rs 191.7 mln for disbursement

The District Zakat Committee Friday decided to disburse Rs 191.7 million through the Local Zakat Committee

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :

The decision was made in a meeting held at District Zakat Committee office Haripur under the chairmanship of president Shafiq ur Rehman.

While briefing the meeting, District Zakat Officer Haripur Naeem Akhtar said that the provincial Zakat Council has released Rs 31.36 million for the district Haripur Zakat Committee and requested the committee to approve the disbursement of the funds for the deserving people.

After detailed discussion district Zakat committee has decided to provide Rs 197.

17 million for various heads including Rs 19.176 million to 142 local Zakat committees which would be distributed Rs 12000 per family amongst 1598 families.

Rs 4.512 have been approved as scholarships for the registered Madaris, schools, colleges and university students, Rs 3.39 million were approved for the marriages of 113 deserving girls, Rs 1.128 million were approved for the treatment of the poor patients at Civil Hospital Dheenda Haripur.

The meeting was attended by members of district Zakat Committee including Saif ur Rehman, Muhammad Khursheed, Syed Ishfaq Hussain Shah, Sajjad Hussain Shah and Zaheer ud Din.