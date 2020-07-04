UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Gears Up Dengue Surveillance

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 05:07 PM

Distt admin gears up dengue surveillance

Anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance of various points is being carried out in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance of various points is being carried out in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk on Saturday visited Union Council (UC) 79 where he checked the field staff working in street for indoor surveillance.

He observed the attendance and performance of dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it is necessary for public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he saidand added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave noplace wet or with stagnant water.

