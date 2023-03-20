Diversion tunnel A of Dasu Hydropower Project will be ready by mid April

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The 1.5-Km long diversion tunnel A, with 20-meter width and 23-meter height of Dasu Hydropower Project will be ready by mid April to cater for the increased water flows during the high-flows season.

Diversion system of Dasu Hydropower Project is comprised of two tunnels - tunnel A and tunnel B adding that the tunnel B has already been completed, source told APP here.

The diversion tunnel B has the discharge capacity, sufficient to divert water of River Indus during the current lean-flows season, they said.

They said the mighty River Indus has already successfully diverted following completion of diversion tunnel B. Instead of its natural course, River Indus was now flowing through a 1.33-Kilometer long diversion tunnel with 20-meter (m) width and 23-m height.

Consequently, construction activities have been initiated on the starter dam, leading towards construction of the main dam of Dasu Hydropower Project.

Dasu Hydropower Project is a vital component of the least-cost, green and clean energy generation plan of WAPDA. The project is being constructed across River Indus, upstream of Dasu town in Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 4320 MW-Dasu Hydropower Project is planned to be completed in two stages.

At present, WAPDA is constructing its stage-I with installed generation capacity of 2160 MW and annual energy generation of 12 billion units.

Stage-I of the project is likely to start electricity generation in 2026. The 2160 MW stage-II, when implemented, will also provide 9 billion units to the National Grid. On completion of the both stages, Dasu will become the project with highest annual energy generation in Pakistan i.e., 21 billion units per annum on the average.\395