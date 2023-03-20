UrduPoint.com

Diversion Tunnel A Of Dasu Hydropower Project Will Be Ready By Mid April

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Diversion tunnel A of Dasu Hydropower Project will be ready by mid April

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The 1.5-Km long diversion tunnel A, with 20-meter width and 23-meter height of Dasu Hydropower Project will be ready by mid April to cater for the increased water flows during the high-flows season.

Diversion system of Dasu Hydropower Project is comprised of two tunnels - tunnel A and tunnel B adding that the tunnel B has already been completed, source told APP here.

The diversion tunnel B has the discharge capacity, sufficient to divert water of River Indus during the current lean-flows season, they said.

They said the mighty River Indus has already successfully diverted following completion of diversion tunnel B. Instead of its natural course, River Indus was now flowing through a 1.33-Kilometer long diversion tunnel with 20-meter (m) width and 23-m height.

Consequently, construction activities have been initiated on the starter dam, leading towards construction of the main dam of Dasu Hydropower Project.

Dasu Hydropower Project is a vital component of the least-cost, green and clean energy generation plan of WAPDA. The project is being constructed across River Indus, upstream of Dasu town in Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 4320 MW-Dasu Hydropower Project is planned to be completed in two stages.

At present, WAPDA is constructing its stage-I with installed generation capacity of 2160 MW and annual energy generation of 12 billion units.

Stage-I of the project is likely to start electricity generation in 2026. The 2160 MW stage-II, when implemented, will also provide 9 billion units to the National Grid. On completion of the both stages, Dasu will become the project with highest annual energy generation in Pakistan i.e., 21 billion units per annum on the average.\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water WAPDA Dam Kohistan April Billion

Recent Stories

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS des ..

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS deserves strongest condemnation: ..

36 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting ..

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in ..

MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in brain health

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platfor ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platform for Public Water Transport

2 hours ago
 ‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Revie ..

‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Review’ magazine to spotlight adv ..

2 hours ago
 Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on impl ..

Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on implanting pacemakers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.