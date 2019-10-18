Divisional Peace Committee reviews security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Divisional Peace Committee met here Friday at Commissioner Office to review the security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Commissioner Nayyar Iqbal presided over the meeting while the participants included Regional Police Officer Imran Mehmood, District Police Officer Sarfraz Virk, SP special Branch Sajid Hasan Ch and ulema of various sects.

The deputy commissioners and district police officers of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts also attended the meeting through video link.

The commissioner asked Ulema to maintain peace and harmony and prevail the sense of tolerance.