UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Divisional Peace Committee Reviews Security Arrangements For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:28 PM

Divisional Peace Committee reviews security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

Divisional Peace Committee met here Friday at Commissioner Office to review the security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Divisional Peace Committee met here Friday at Commissioner Office to review the security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Commissioner Nayyar Iqbal presided over the meeting while the participants included Regional Police Officer Imran Mehmood, District Police Officer Sarfraz Virk, SP special Branch Sajid Hasan Ch and ulema of various sects.

The deputy commissioners and district police officers of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts also attended the meeting through video link.

The commissioner asked Ulema to maintain peace and harmony and prevail the sense of tolerance.

Related Topics

Police Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalnagar Sajid Hasan

Recent Stories

Waqar Younis to hold bowlers camp in Lahore over w ..

2 minutes ago

TECNO Camon 12 Air – Dot-in-Display smartphone w ..

13 minutes ago

Fazlu Rehman says abuses and dialogue cannot go si ..

22 minutes ago

Gold price remains stable, traded at Rs 87,000 per ..

7 minutes ago

S. Korean Students Enter US Ambassador's Residence ..

7 minutes ago

Bikers group reach Multan to pay tribute to martyr ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.