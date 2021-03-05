DLA of NH&MP issues over 100 licenses per day: DSP Sanam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Internationally accredited Drivers Licensing Authority (DLA) of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) is currently issuing over 100 licenses rather than forty licenses per day, In an exclusive interview DSP Sanam Khurram, head of the DLA on Friday told that the report about forty licenses was misleading and based on old data.

The Authority, she added, is also issuing driving permits to Pakistani citizens holding foreign driving licenses having verification by the driving licensing authority of the respective country.

Sanam Khurram also told that the Authority would soon have its regional branches in other cities of the country besides provincial capitals following approval of the proposal sent to the Ministry of Communication.

