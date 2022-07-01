DMC East approves annual budget of Rs 3.31 bln for FY 2022-23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The District Municipal Administration (DMC), East has approved its annual budget of Rs 3.31 billion for the financial year 2022-23.

Administrator DMC, East Rahmatullah Sheikh along with Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan approved the balanced budget by using council power.

The budget was presented by Chief Account Officer Naveed Khan Kolachi in the presence of officers of DMC, East, said a statement on Friday.

Rahmatullah Sheikh reiterated the hope that the budget of DMC, East for the FY 2022-23 will help provide facilities to the residents of East district. It had been tried to take all possible steps to curtail the non-development expenditure, he said.

On the occasion, officials of other departments including Superintendent Engineer B&R Salman Memon, Director Advertisement Hamad Khan, Director Admin Khurshid Ali, and others were also present.