DMC South removes 9 unsafe advertising structures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :For the safety of precious lives and properties in view of torrential rains and stormy winds, the staff of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South's Advertising Department completed the operation to remove nine advertising sites which were declared as unsafe structures.

Operation was conducted at Icon Tower Clifton, Schon Circle, Hyperstar, Clifton Underpass, Boating Basin, Shaheen Complex, mobile Market Saddar and I.I. Chundrigarh Road.

In addition, weak structured signboards, shop boards and penaflex banners were also removed. Meanwhile, drainage of rain water was being carried out continuously by DMC South administration.

Drainage of rain water in different areas of district South including I.I. Chundrigarh Road, M.A. Jinnah Road, Club Road, Metropole, Shahra-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Tower, Denso Hall, Bolton Market, Kharadar, Old City Area, Clifton, Agra Taj Colony, Chakiwara, Lee Market and others was also underway.

Administrator DMC South Dr. Afshan Rubab Syed accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh visited different areas of Lyari and Saddar Zones and supervised the rain water drainage.

Instructing the officers of the concerned departments present on the occasion, Dr. Afshan Rabab Syed said all available resources be utilized to speed up the drainage of rain water.