Documentary highlights untold stories, unabated atrocities in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

The killing of over 97,000 innocent people, 10,000 cases of forced disappearances, and 8,000 mass graves during the last three decades in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are among the nerve-wracking revelations made in a documentary highlighting the sufferings of the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The killing of over 97,000 innocent people, 10,000 cases of forced disappearances, and 8,000 mass graves during the last three decades in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are among the nerve-wracking revelations made in a documentary highlighting the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

The eight-plus minutes documentary “The True Version: Kashmir Disputed” encompasses the historical account of the dispute as well as the words from the top Kashmiri leaders, human rights and legal experts, as well as the statistics on the seven decades of Indian oppression in the disputed territory.

As the Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control will observe Balck Day on Friday, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq aptly shared the documentary on his X account.

"Witness the untold stories, the courage, and the long path to self-determination in Kashmir through this documentary, “The True Version: Kashmir Disputed,” he wrote on the social media platform.

The video starts with the words of late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani saying that Kashmir was a disputed territory, not part of India.

The Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination.

APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was again detained days after his release from four-year house arrest, said in the IIOJK, there was absolutely no democracy, no rule of law, or no accountability. The territory had the highest concentration of troops in the world, not for the protection of the people but to fight them.

Special Assistant to to the PM on Human Rights & Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick said Kashmiris were not only being killed, shot, raped and abducted but their economic and ownership rights were also being usurped.

Kashmiri leader Altaf Hussain Wani said from the year 1989 to now, over 97,000 Kashmiris had been killed, 10,000 faced forced disappearance and around 8,000 unmarked mass graves were recovered. More than 11,000 women were harassed by the Indian troops.

The video also highlights the surged wave of violence after August 5, 2019 as since then the Indian troops killed 775 innocent Kashmiris, tortured 2,588, and around 777 Kashmiris suffered pellet injuries, besides 18,280 civilians arrested and 130 women disgraced.