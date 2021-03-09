Domicile, PRCs to issue after scrutiny

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Tuesday said that procedure for issuance of Domicile, permanent residence certificate would be made simple.

All documents would be issued after complete scrutiny to permanent residents of the district and not to outsiders.

He said negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He was addressing a training workshop of staff posted at Domicile Branch arranged under Sindh Permanent Residency Certificate Domicile and PRC Act 1971.

The Deputy Commissioner warned that staff of the Domicile Branch found responsible in the issue of Domicile and PRC without the required documents would face strict legal action.

He said that domiciles issued on the basis of forge documents or fraud would be dealt with strict disciplinary action.

DC instructed staff of the domicile branch to issue domicile and PRC without any greed to candidates visiting the Domicile branch, which is their basic right.

The Domicile branch staff was also apprised about the Sindh Permanent Residency Certificate Rule 1971 by Assistant Commissioner (ut) Muhammad Mithal Dero and Office Superintendent DC office Asad Ali Memon in order to issue Domicile and PRC to genuine residents of District.