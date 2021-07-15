UrduPoint.com
Donated Land For Mosque Retrieves From Land Grabber

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:32 PM

District administration has retrieved the Mosque land from possession of land grabber on Thursday

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration has retrieved the Mosque land from possession of land grabber on Thursday.

According to details the retrieved 14 Marla Mosque land which was donated by Rafique Gujjar, a resident of Moza Mohrri Wala for establishing a Mosque and its registry handed over to Mosque administration.

Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed, on receiving complaint to city administration, about occupation of donated Mosque land by Wakeel Gujjar, gave special directives to the officials for retrieve the donated land as early as possible.

The crew of land revenue raided along with police and Tehsildar and retrieved the occupied land and handed over it to Mosque administration and arrested the accused Wakeel Gujjar and registered the case against him.

