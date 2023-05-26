UrduPoint.com

Donor Conference Held For Support Of Orphans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Donor conference held for support of orphans

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) ::A donor conference was organized to support orphan children under the care of Aghosh, center, an institution for the education and look-after of orphans in Chitral.

People belonging to all walks of life participated in this conference. The main objective of the donor conference was to attract the attention of the philanthropists towards the support of these orphans.

Addressing the conference, the district president of Al-Khidmat Foundation Abdul Haq said our volunteers help the affected people at every time of trouble alongside the government institutions. He said that Al-Khidmat Foundation works in seven different sectors.

He said that there are 47 orphans under the care of Al-Khidmat's Aghosh Center, where education and care, food, clothing, medical treatment and accommodation are provided free of cost to these children.

Similarly, under the Family Support Program, 53 orphan boys and girls are being sponsored and educated at home.

Secretary General of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Syed Waqqas Anjum Jafari, President of Al-Khidmat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Waqqas, Central Education Director Jibran Baloch and Maghfirat Shah expressed their views and said that we not only need donors but owner so that this orphanage could be upgraded like a settled house.

President Chitral AlKhidmat Foundation Abdul Haq thanked all the philanthropist, donors who accepted the responsibility of sponsoring one to four orphans. Waliur Rehman, a volunteer of this organization, also appealed to the people for help. The Donor Conference concluded with a prayer by Maulana Jamshed that was joined by a large number of people.

