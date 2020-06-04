(@fidahassanain)

Military Spokesperson Maj General Babar Iftikhar says that Pakistan will respond with full might to any misadventure.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2020) Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar warned India that “it should not play with fire”, saying that Pakistan would respond with full might to any misadventure.

The Military Spokesperson said that Pakistan was ready for any military adventurism, making it clear to Indian authorities that it would followed by uncontrollable and unintended consequences.

He expressed these views while sharing his views in a live tv show here on Wednesday night.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Pakistan demonstrated its capability last, so India should not play with the fire.

He said UN military observers were free to visit any area as Indian propaganda about launching pads was completely wrong. He there were no launching pads on its side of the border.

“Everything will be clear if Indian side allows access to the UN military observes group,” said General Iftikhar. He went on to say that the situation at LoC was serious where seven civilians embraced martyrdom in unprovoked firing by Indian forces this year alone.

The whole was witness of worst human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and it was backfire of what India authorities did there.

Indian Spy quadcopters, he said, violated Pakistani airspace many times and soldiers recently shot down a quadcopter at the LoC.

“The vehicle was captured in the night but was destroyed in the day so that the evidence is lost. India is preparing a stage through such activities,” said Babar Iftikhar, rejecting the Indian claim that Pakistan sent a vehicle full of Coronavirus patients to area under its control.

General Iftikhar said that Indian planned to mount aggression against Pakistan to divert world’s attention from the violations of human rights in occupied valley and from the protests inside India for its failed policies. He said India had border issue with Nepal, the issue of mismanagement of Coronavirus and other economic related challenges were serious matters India wanted to hide from the world.

“What is going on between China and India is another embracement for Indian and Raj Nath was trying to downplay the importance of the conflict,” he further said.