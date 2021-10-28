Door for dialogue is open: SACM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and spokesperson of Punjab government Hasaan Khawar Thursday said it was prime responsibility of the government alongwith the state to protect life and property of the citizens.

He said no one could be allowed to spread chaos,or challenge writ of the state,and highlighted that the entire nation stood committed to give utmost respect and honour to Holy Prophet (PBUH), as it is part of faith of every Muslim.

Talking to media persons here, he said that national unity could not be allowed to be undermined by anyone at any cost, adding that Punjab chief minister presided over a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation in the province.

He said that people were facing difficulties due to road closures and suspension of mobile phone services and the government was taking every possible step to normalize the situation. Hasaan Khawar said, "State is like a mother and our doors are open for dialogue."Responding to a question about talks with the banned outfit, SACM said that the government was making all-out efforts to resolve all issues through mutual understanding. He said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was personally monitoring the implementation of government plans and strategies.