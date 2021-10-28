UrduPoint.com

Door For Dialogue Is Open: SACM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:42 PM

Door for dialogue is open: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and spokesperson of Punjab government Hasaan Khawar Thursday said it was prime responsibility of the government alongwith the state to protect life and property of the citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and spokesperson of Punjab government Hasaan Khawar Thursday said it was prime responsibility of the government alongwith the state to protect life and property of the citizens.

He said no one could be allowed to spread chaos,or challenge writ of the state,and highlighted that the entire nation stood committed to give utmost respect and honour to Holy Prophet (PBUH), as it is part of faith of every Muslim.

Talking to media persons here, he said that national unity could not be allowed to be undermined by anyone at any cost, adding that Punjab chief minister presided over a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation in the province.

He said that people were facing difficulties due to road closures and suspension of mobile phone services and the government was taking every possible step to normalize the situation. Hasaan Khawar said, "State is like a mother and our doors are open for dialogue."Responding to a question about talks with the banned outfit, SACM said that the government was making all-out efforts to resolve all issues through mutual understanding. He said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was personally monitoring the implementation of government plans and strategies.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order Mobile Road Muslim Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Quddus Bizenjo is only candidate for CM Balochista ..

Quddus Bizenjo is only candidate for CM Balochistan: Sardar Babar

1 minute ago
 Gazprom Export Received Appeal From Polish Side to ..

Gazprom Export Received Appeal From Polish Side to Reduce Gas Prices, Studying I ..

1 minute ago
 In Patagonia, the early bird gets the truffle

In Patagonia, the early bird gets the truffle

1 minute ago
 The basics of Biden's proposed $1.75 trillion deal ..

The basics of Biden's proposed $1.75 trillion deal

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar congratulates Turkish ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar congratulates Turkish President on Turkey's Republic ..

5 minutes ago
 Florida to Sue Biden Administration Over Federal C ..

Florida to Sue Biden Administration Over Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates - Gov ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.