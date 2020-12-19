Doors of govt deptts open for public: Usman Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :An open court 'khuli kutchery' was held jointly by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, Pubjab Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq, DC Zeeshan Javed Lashari and District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi at Municipal Corporation Sialkot Fort.

They heard public complaints, problems faced in NA-73 and issued orders on various applications for early redressal.

On the occasion, SAPM Usman Dar said the government was committed to raise the living standard of people by providing them all basic facilities at their doorstep.

"The doors of all government departments are open for general public for the redressal of their grievances and and complaints",said Usman Dar.

He said the purpose of holding weekly khuli kutchery was to resolve public issues as well as to restore the confidence of people over government institutions.

SAPM said that under a mega project (Punjab Intermediate City Improvement Programme), estimatedly to cost of Rs. 17 billion, would ensure the provision of world class municipal facilities to citizens of Sialkot.

City president Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mehr Kashif, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Management Director Solid Waste Management Company Sialkot Farooq Saddiq,CO Municipal Corporation Faisal Shahzad, Coordinator PP-36 Ch. Ilyas, Chairman PHA Zulfiqar Bhatti and others were present on the occasion.