Dozens Injured As Vehicles Collide In Three Different Pile-ups On Motorway
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 12:11 PM
The officials say that three incidents took place at different places on motorway, causing 22 people injured.
SHEIKHUPURA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) At least 22 people got injured owing to different pile-up incidents on motorway near Shiekhupura on Tuesday morning.
The incidents of vehicles’ piling up took place on Motorway 2 due to dense fog in the morning.
The dozens of vehicles piled up in three separate incidents near Qila Sattar Shah, Kala Shah Kaku and Khanpur Nehar, according to a statement by the Motorway police.
The official confirmed that no loss of life took place during the incidents. However, the authorities closed the motorway due to the incidents of pile-up.
On other hand, six people got injured in another incident when two passenger busses collided with a truck in Rahim Yar Khan’s Liaqatpur area. The injured were taken to Tehsil Headquarters hospital for medical attention.