UrduPoint.com

Dozens Injured As Vehicles Collide In Three Different Pile-ups On Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 12:11 PM

Dozens injured as vehicles collide in three different pile-ups on Motorway

The officials say that three incidents took place at different places on motorway, causing 22 people injured.

SHEIKHUPURA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) At least 22 people got injured owing to different pile-up incidents on motorway near Shiekhupura on Tuesday morning.

The incidents of vehicles’ piling up took place on Motorway 2 due to dense fog in the morning.

The dozens of vehicles piled up in three separate incidents near Qila Sattar Shah, Kala Shah Kaku and Khanpur Nehar, according to a statement by the Motorway police.

The official confirmed that no loss of life took place during the incidents. However, the authorities closed the motorway due to the incidents of pile-up.

On other hand, six people got injured in another incident when two passenger busses collided with a truck in Rahim Yar Khan’s Liaqatpur area. The injured were taken to Tehsil Headquarters hospital for medical attention.

Related Topics

Injured Police Motorway Vehicles Khanpur

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Sri Lanka v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

5 seconds ago
 Ali misses second ton as Pakistan win 1st Banglade ..

Ali misses second ton as Pakistan win 1st Bangladesh Test

17 minutes ago
 West Indies spinners bowl Sri Lanka out for 204

West Indies spinners bowl Sri Lanka out for 204

17 minutes ago
 KazMunayGas Says Teams Up With Tatneft to Output B ..

KazMunayGas Says Teams Up With Tatneft to Output Butadiene Rubbers, Launch Slate ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan win first Test match against Bangladesh b ..

Pakistan win first Test match against Bangladesh by eight wickets

43 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Price Dips Below $71 Per Barrel First ..

Brent Crude Price Dips Below $71 Per Barrel First Time Since September 10

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.