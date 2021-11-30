Dozens injured as vehicles collide in three different pile-ups on Motorway

(@FahadShabbir)

The officials say that three incidents took place at different places on motorway, causing 22 people injured.

SHEIKHUPURA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) At least 22 people got injured owing to different pile-up incidents on motorway near Shiekhupura on Tuesday morning.

The incidents of vehicles’ piling up took place on Motorway 2 due to dense fog in the morning.

The dozens of vehicles piled up in three separate incidents near Qila Sattar Shah, Kala Shah Kaku and Khanpur Nehar, according to a statement by the Motorway police.

The official confirmed that no loss of life took place during the incidents. However, the authorities closed the motorway due to the incidents of pile-up.

On other hand, six people got injured in another incident when two passenger busses collided with a truck in Rahim Yar Khan’s Liaqatpur area. The injured were taken to Tehsil Headquarters hospital for medical attention.