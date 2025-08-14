Open Menu

DPM For Renewed Dedication To Fortify Pakistan’s Global Standing, Advance Strategic Interests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) As the nation celebrates the 79th Independence Day of Pakistan on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has called for a renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance its strategic and economic interests, and foster a peaceful neighborhood.

The deputy prime minister, in his message on the Day, extended his heart felt felicitations to the nation, saying that in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, Pakistan remained steadfast in its commitment to a diplomatic approach grounded in mutual respect, regional tranquility, and peace.

He paid tribute to the immortal sacrifices made by Pakistan's forebears, affirming that the country was born out of their indomitable spirit and devotion to truth.

"I reaffirm that our nation cannot be defeated as long as we stand united. In the wake of recent turbulence, I laud the resolve of our Armed Forces and our people who stood together to safeguard our sovereignty.

This collective resilience reflects not only formidable military readiness but also a principled foreign policy that has earned widespread international support," he remarked.

The deputy prime minister said that the celebration of independence day and Marka-e-Haq was a reminder to the fact that freedom was preserved not only by defending country's borders but also by upholding the principles of truth, justice, and dignity in international engagements.

"Our foreign policy will continue to project Pakistan as a responsible, peace-loving nation—ready to build partnerships, resolve disputes through dialogue, and play an active role in shaping a stable and prosperous region," Deputy Prime Minister Dar said calling on every fellow citizen to remain united, protect democratic values, and collectively contribute to building a strong, dignified, and prosperous Pakistan — for today and times to come.

