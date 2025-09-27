Open Menu

DPM, German FM Discuss Regional, Global Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 12:10 AM

DPM, German FM discuss regional, global issues

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Friday met German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They discussed bilateral, regional and global issues, and ways to strengthen Pakistan–Germany cooperation in trade, investment, development, climate, skilled migration and people-to-people ties.

Recent Stories

UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience i ..

UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience in Makran

41 minutes ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreci ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciates role of US for peace

46 minutes ago
 UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, a ..

UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption

2 hours ago
 Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism ..

Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism potential at International In ..

46 minutes ago
 Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy i ..

Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy in Middle East

46 minutes ago
 PTI’s rigid policies created deadlock in dialogu ..

PTI’s rigid policies created deadlock in dialogue: Huzaifa Rehman

46 minutes ago
SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominat ..

SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominated in murder case

48 minutes ago
 'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to streng ..

'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic par ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management ..

Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management Force, Forest & Disability Law ..

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires peace with India: PM

Pakistan desires peace with India: PM

48 minutes ago
 Cotton picking must be carried out from 10:00 am t ..

Cotton picking must be carried out from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

48 minutes ago
 Firdous Ashiq praises Field Marshal's diplomacy ef ..

Firdous Ashiq praises Field Marshal's diplomacy efforts

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan