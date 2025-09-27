DPM, German FM discuss regional, global issues

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Friday met German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They discussed bilateral, regional and global issues, and ways to strengthen Pakistan–Germany cooperation in trade, investment, development, climate, skilled migration and people-to-people ties.