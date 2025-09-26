Anwar Ul Haq Lauds PM Shehbaz, President Trump Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 11:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday welcomed the meeting between Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump, describing it as a moment of pride for the nation.
In a statement, he said the high-profile meeting not only enhanced Pakistan’s international standing but also underscored the global significance of the Pakistan Army with the presence of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.
He noted that President Trump’s praise for Field Marshal Munir, describing him as an “excellent personality,” was a particular honor. Haq termed the dialogue between Prime Minister Sharif and President Trump a sign of strategic elevation, pointing out that back-to-back interactions with Pakistan’s leadership reflect the country’s growing global relevance.
Trump’s acknowledgment of Pakistan’s role during his meeting with Muslim leaders, he said, was a notable diplomatic achievement.
The AJK Prime Minister expressed hope that the outcome of these engagements would help advance peace in the middle East. Referring to the history of Pak-US relations, Haq said this renewed engagement had deepened bilateral ties while countering Indian influence at both regional and global levels.
Anwaar observed that the development would also bring greater attention to the Kashmir issue. He added that the people of Kashmir were elated to see Pakistan’s growing stature on the world stage. Washington’s recognition of Pakistan as a leading voice among Muslim countries, he said, would further strengthen relations between the two nations.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience in Makran
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciates role of US for peace
UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption
Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism potential at International In ..
Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy in Middle East
PTI’s rigid policies created deadlock in dialogue: Huzaifa Rehman
SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominated in murder case
'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic par ..
Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management Force, Forest & Disability Law ..
Pakistan desires peace with India: PM
Cotton picking must be carried out from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Firdous Ashiq praises Field Marshal's diplomacy efforts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM advocates for entire Muslim Ummah's sentiments on Palestine at UNGA: Atta Tarar7 minutes ago
-
Anwar ul Haq lauds PM Shehbaz, President Trump meeting7 minutes ago
-
UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience in Makran22 minutes ago
-
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciates role of US for peace26 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism potential at International Investment Conference26 minutes ago
-
Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy in Middle East26 minutes ago
-
PTI’s rigid policies created deadlock in dialogue: Huzaifa Rehman27 minutes ago
-
SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominated in murder case29 minutes ago
-
Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management Force, Forest & Disability Law reforms29 minutes ago
-
Cotton picking must be carried out from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm29 minutes ago
-
Firdous Ashiq praises Field Marshal's diplomacy efforts29 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for strong diplomatic vision44 minutes ago