Anwar Ul Haq Lauds PM Shehbaz, President Trump Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 11:50 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday welcomed the meeting between Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump, describing it as a moment of pride for the nation.

In a statement, he said the high-profile meeting not only enhanced Pakistan’s international standing but also underscored the global significance of the Pakistan Army with the presence of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

He noted that President Trump’s praise for Field Marshal Munir, describing him as an “excellent personality,” was a particular honor. Haq termed the dialogue between Prime Minister Sharif and President Trump a sign of strategic elevation, pointing out that back-to-back interactions with Pakistan’s leadership reflect the country’s growing global relevance.

Trump’s acknowledgment of Pakistan’s role during his meeting with Muslim leaders, he said, was a notable diplomatic achievement.

The AJK Prime Minister expressed hope that the outcome of these engagements would help advance peace in the middle East. Referring to the history of Pak-US relations, Haq said this renewed engagement had deepened bilateral ties while countering Indian influence at both regional and global levels.

Anwaar observed that the development would also bring greater attention to the Kashmir issue. He added that the people of Kashmir were elated to see Pakistan’s growing stature on the world stage. Washington’s recognition of Pakistan as a leading voice among Muslim countries, he said, would further strengthen relations between the two nations.

