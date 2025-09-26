PM Advocates For Entire Muslim Ummah's Sentiments On Palestine At UNGA: Atta Tarar
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 11:50 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday congratulated and praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his historic address to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The prime minister had advocated for the sentiments of the entire Muslim Ummah and effectively presented the case for Palestine and Kashmir on the international forum, Atta Tarar said while talking to the media here on Friday after the address.
The minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had strongly condemned the "agonizing" brutality inflicted upon a Palestinian child Hind Rajab, who was tragically martyred by Israeli forces.
Tarar emphasized that the Prime Minister's speech on the Palestinian cause received widespread appreciation from the delegates present at the UN General Assembly.
He stated that the Prime Minister also effectively highlighted the plight of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), specifically mentioning the martyred seven-year-old innocent child, Irtiza Abbas, who lost his life due to Indian aggression.
The Prime Minister also briefed the forum about Indian bellicosity in the region, and Pakistan's Armed Forces response under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to Indian aggression by shooting down seven of its fighter jets, the minister noted.
He said the prime minister addressed global issues in impressive manner especially the losses caused by climate change.
