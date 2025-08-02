DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday met with Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi here and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Araghchi is part of the delegation accompanying the President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, for his state visit to Pakistan on 2–3 August 2025.

During the meeting, the two sides held preliminary discussions on key substantive issues to be addressed at the leadership level.

These included regional developments, bilateral trade and connectivity, energy cooperation, and the need to strengthen mechanisms for regular consultation and coordination.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran.

They also emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue, enhanced cooperation on economic and security matters, and greater people-to-people exchanges.