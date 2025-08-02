Former MD Wasa Passes Away
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 11:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Former Managing Director of Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Faisalabad Aamer Aziz
passed away on Saturday after protracted illness.
His funeral prayers were offered at Ismail Masjid on Daewoo Road in which
a large number of people belonging to all walks of life, including political leaders, senior
government officials, members of business community and representatives of civil society,
participated.
