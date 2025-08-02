UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship in Al Ain

(@FahadShabbir)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) The Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship 2025, organised by International Vision sports Management (IVSM), continued on Saturday at ADNEC Centre Al Ain with another day of high-energy matches and standout performances.

The UAE’s ADMA International topped the medal table by the end of Day Two, marking a strong showing on home soil.

Saturday featured strong participation from the amateur and youth divisions, with athletes from around the world delivering intense, technically refined performances.

As of the end of the second day, Commando Group, also representing the UAE, sits in second place, while Kazakhstan’s Samat Ramazanov Academy holds third.

This initiative is held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and under the umbrella of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP).

In attendance on the second day were Saeed Al Dhaheri, Destination Management Department Director at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of International Vision Sports Management; and Dr Muhammad Fawzy, Vice President of the Egyptian Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of International Vision Sports Management (IVSM), said, “We are extremely pleased with the turnout we witnessed today from both athletes and spectators. The passion for the sport was evident across all ages and levels, reflecting the growing impact of this championship on the global sporting Calendar. We firmly believe that investing in the youth and amateur divisions is an investment in the future of grappling, and this event serves as an ideal platform to identify and develop emerging talent.

”

“We are proud of the outstanding performance delivered by our Emirati clubs and academies today, who secured a significant number of medals and topped the championship standings. This achievement reflects the growth and rising popularity of grappling across the UAE,” Al Bahri added.

Emirati Hamda Almutwa of ADMA International, and gold medallist in the Girls’ Under-14 / 35kg division, said, “I’m happy to be part of this championship. The level of competition is high, and the number of participants is impressive. We started preparing well in advance, and from the beginning, I was determined to win gold. I’d like to thank my mother for always supporting me, as well as my coaches and the academy management for everything they do for me.”

Khushbakht Rasulov of Tajikistan, who won gold in the Men’s / 35+ / Amateur / 85kg division, said, “I’m a gold medallist, and it feels amazing. This is one of the best tournaments I’ve ever been part of. We travelled all the way from Tajikistan, and I really like it here in the Al Ain Region. It’s my first time here and it’s a wonderful place. The organisation has been brilliant. Thank you for putting together such a great tournament.”

The championship continues tomorrow (Sunday) with its final day of competition, which will include the concluding playoff matches across the professional division and the awarding of medals and cash prizes to the winners.