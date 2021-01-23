DPO Attock reviews crime ratio, police performance in district

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani on Saturday reviewed crime ratio in the district and police performance in the district.

Chairing a meeting, held at his office, the DPO directed police officials to expedite investigation of snatching cases reported from Kommert and arrest all accused involved in cattle theft as well as recovering stolen cattle and goods.

He also ordered cops to immediately register first information report of any reported crime particularly vehicles and motorcycles theft cases and take take immediate action. He also asked to taking notice of aerial firing.

On this occasion, DPO Attock said officers with good performance would be rewarded and good posting would be given to them, adding departmental action would be taken against the police officers who neglect their duties.

He also directed police officials to show good manners while dealing with public and resolve their grievances on priority.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Dr. Amara Shirazi, Sub-Divisional Police Officers from across the district, Station House Officers, Homicide Investigation (HIU) and NIU unit in-charges and investigating officers attended the meeting.