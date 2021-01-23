UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Attock Reviews Crime Ratio, Police Performance In District

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:40 PM

DPO Attock reviews crime ratio, police performance in district

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani on Saturday reviewed crime ratio in the district and police performance in the district.

Chairing a meeting, held at his office, the DPO directed police officials to expedite investigation of snatching cases reported from Kommert and arrest all accused involved in cattle theft as well as recovering stolen cattle and goods.

He also ordered cops to immediately register first information report of any reported crime particularly vehicles and motorcycles theft cases and take take immediate action. He also asked to taking notice of aerial firing.

On this occasion, DPO Attock said officers with good performance would be rewarded and good posting would be given to them, adding departmental action would be taken against the police officers who neglect their duties.

He also directed police officials to show good manners while dealing with public and resolve their grievances on priority.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Dr. Amara Shirazi, Sub-Divisional Police Officers from across the district, Station House Officers, Homicide Investigation (HIU) and NIU unit in-charges and investigating officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Firing Police Vehicles Attock All From

Recent Stories

Sajid Khan reveals advice he received from Saqlain ..

1 hour ago

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

2 hours ago

Shabbar Zaidi suggests govt to end Rs5000 currency ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah attracted $220 million in FDIs, created 1, ..

2 hours ago

Moroccan pavilion at Sheikh Zayed Festival feature ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al K ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.