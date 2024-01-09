Open Menu

DPO Awards Certificates To Police Officers In Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Tuesday awarded certificates of appreciation to officers for their excellent performance.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that awarding commendation certificates would further encourage them to continue the same hard work and diligence in the line of duty.

He said the police force of the district was playing an effective role and fought at the front line to maintain law and order.

Highlighting the performance of those officers, the DPO said that awards would inspire their colleagues to earn similar recognition by dint of best performance.

He urged the police personnel to keep continuing hard work and to eliminate crimes.

