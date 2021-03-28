UrduPoint.com
DPO Charsadda Directs SHOs To Take Action Against Aerial Firing

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:20 PM

DPO Charsadda directs SHOs to take action against aerial firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Zaib Ullah Khan on Sunday warned all the Station House Officers (SHOs) to take immediate action against those who found involved in aerial firing and warned of strict action in case of any negligence.

Addressing a meeting police officers at his office, the DPO said aerial firing was dangerous for the society and innocent people could be victim of it.

He said aerial firing on marriage and other jubilation will not be tolerated underany circumstances.

He said the concerned SHO would be suspended for not taking serious notice of aerial firing.

More Stories From Pakistan

