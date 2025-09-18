DPO Chiniot Takes Steps To Modernize Police Services
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 10:21 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer Chiniot, Abdullah Ahmed, has embarked on an initiative to modernize police offices and services in the district.
According to the details, following instructions from IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, DPO Ahmed visited the DSP Bhowana Office and Bhowana Police Station to assess the current state of facilities and services.
During his visit, he conducted a thorough review of the building, front desk operations, lock-ups, police work, and record-keeping.
On this occasion, DPO Ahmed directed police officers to upgrade public service delivery according to modern standards, emphasizing the importance of prompt and quality services.
He also stressed that police offices across the district are being renovated to provide convenience to citizens.
During the visit, the DPO highlighted the need for timely and merit-based investigation of cases, underscoring the crucial role of supervisory officers in ensuring effective case management.
DPO Ahmed made it clear that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, emphasizing the department's commitment to delivering swift and fair justice to citizens.
