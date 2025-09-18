Open Menu

DPO Chiniot Takes Steps To Modernize Police Services

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 10:21 PM

DPO Chiniot takes steps to modernize police services

District Police Officer Chiniot, Abdullah Ahmed, has embarked on an initiative to modernize police offices and services in the district

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer Chiniot, Abdullah Ahmed, has embarked on an initiative to modernize police offices and services in the district.

According to the details, following instructions from IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, DPO Ahmed visited the DSP Bhowana Office and Bhowana Police Station to assess the current state of facilities and services.

During his visit, he conducted a thorough review of the building, front desk operations, lock-ups, police work, and record-keeping.

On this occasion, DPO Ahmed directed police officers to upgrade public service delivery according to modern standards, emphasizing the importance of prompt and quality services.

He also stressed that police offices across the district are being renovated to provide convenience to citizens.

During the visit, the DPO highlighted the need for timely and merit-based investigation of cases, underscoring the crucial role of supervisory officers in ensuring effective case management.

DPO Ahmed made it clear that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, emphasizing the department's commitment to delivering swift and fair justice to citizens.

Recent Stories

CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honou ..

CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honours at 2025 Stevie Internationa ..

53 minutes ago
 MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rov ..

MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rover 2

1 hour ago
 World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ conclud ..

World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ concludes in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ..

Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ties

9 minutes ago
 KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to ..

KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to restore natural beauty of tou ..

9 minutes ago
 Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers� ..

Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 winner

1 hour ago
Middle East urological conferenc explores digital ..

Middle East urological conferenc explores digital revolution in continence care, ..

1 hour ago
 Chairman PMYP, President ICCI vow to join hands to ..

Chairman PMYP, President ICCI vow to join hands to create business enabling envi ..

9 minutes ago
 Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring U ..

Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring UNESCO-endorsed Ocean Academy t ..

2 hours ago
 FDO, WHH distribute relief goods among flood-hit f ..

FDO, WHH distribute relief goods among flood-hit families in Muzaffargarh

9 minutes ago
 Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

9 minutes ago

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan