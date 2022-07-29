DPO finalizes security arrangements for Muharram processions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lakki Marwat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Zia-ud-Din Ahmed on Friday chaired a high level meeting of police officers here and finalized security arrangements for Muharram processions and Majalis.

He said that foolproof security would be ensured for the processions and Majalis and all police officers and officials would be deployed at entry and exist points of the city to monitor suspicious activities.

He directed the police officers to conduct search and strike operations in the district and provide bullet proof jackets and helmets to the officials to avert any untoward incident.

He further directed to prepare record of tenants residing in various areas, adding that section 144 had already been imposed in the district under which pillion riding, unregistered vehicles and motorbikes would be banned.

The DPO said that walk through gates would be installed at entry and exit points of processions and Majalis places while the services of trained volunteers including females would also be hired to perform checking duty.