UrduPoint.com

DPO Finalizes Security Arrangements For Muharram Processions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 05:10 PM

DPO finalizes security arrangements for Muharram processions

Lakki Marwat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Zia-ud-Din Ahmed on Friday chaired a high level meeting of police officers here and finalized security arrangements for Muharram processions and Majalis.

He said that foolproof security would be ensured for the processions and Majalis and all police officers and officials would be deployed at entry and exist points of the city to monitor suspicious activities.

He directed the police officers to conduct search and strike operations in the district and provide bullet proof jackets and helmets to the officials to avert any untoward incident.

He further directed to prepare record of tenants residing in various areas, adding that section 144 had already been imposed in the district under which pillion riding, unregistered vehicles and motorbikes would be banned.

The DPO said that walk through gates would be installed at entry and exit points of processions and Majalis places while the services of trained volunteers including females would also be hired to perform checking duty.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles All Muharram

Recent Stories

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for ..

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for sometime: Motiwala

43 minutes ago
 Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of ..

Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of PTI's foreign funding case

59 minutes ago
 PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

3 hours ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

3 hours ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

4 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.