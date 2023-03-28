DPO for preparing comprehensive security plan of check posts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive security plan for check posts, especially in remote areas.

He issued this directive while inspecting the check posts in remote areas including Chunda and Abba Shaheed check posts in the limits of Yarik and Dera Town police stations respectively.

He was accompanied by DSP Muhammad Adnan, who briefed the district police chief about the working of check posts.

During the visit, the DPO reviewed the security situation of the check posts and also met the on-duty staff and enquired about their issues.