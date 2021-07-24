DPO inaugurates new sitting area for public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem inaugurated a newly constructed sitting area for citizens at his office here on Saturday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said the sitting area has been constructed to provide relief to the visitors.

He said as per directives of the provincial government public facilitation was being ensured top priority. Air cooler, water cooler, electricity and new chairs have been made available at the sitting area, he added.

He said that various people visited his office daily to register the complaints and added that he himself listened to the complainants to resolve their issues.

Incharge Development, Inspector Mehr Saeed Ahmed and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.