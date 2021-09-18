DPO reviews security arrangements for Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A)

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Najamul Hasnain Saturday viewed security arrangements for peaceful observance of Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A) throughout the district.

In this connection DPO chaired a meeting at his office. The meeting was informed that the district police have adopted a comprehensive security plan by ensuring implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) for mourners during observance of the day.

On the occasion, he expressed satisfaction on arrangements and directed concerned police staff to take pragmatic steps for foolproof security at all entry and exit points of the city.

DPO directed for establishment of a Control Room where all the mourning possessions would be monitored while Bomb Disposal Squad would be deployed earlier for sweeping and security clearance of the areas.

He also urged Ulema (religious scholars) to maintain interfaith harmony among the residents of the area.