UrduPoint.com

DPO Reviews Security Arrangements For Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 10:13 PM

DPO reviews security arrangements for Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A)

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Najamul Hasnain Saturday viewed security arrangements for peaceful observance of Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A) throughout the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Najamul Hasnain Saturday viewed security arrangements for peaceful observance of Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A) throughout the district.

In this connection DPO chaired a meeting at his office. The meeting was informed that the district police have adopted a comprehensive security plan by ensuring implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) for mourners during observance of the day.

On the occasion, he expressed satisfaction on arrangements and directed concerned police staff to take pragmatic steps for foolproof security at all entry and exit points of the city.

DPO directed for establishment of a Control Room where all the mourning possessions would be monitored while Bomb Disposal Squad would be deployed earlier for sweeping and security clearance of the areas.

He also urged Ulema (religious scholars) to maintain interfaith harmony among the residents of the area.

Related Topics

Police Dera Ismail Khan All

Recent Stories

Assistance of helpless, orphaned children is our n ..

Assistance of helpless, orphaned children is our national duty: Governor Balochi ..

33 seconds ago
 IFSAC assesses Civil Defense Academy

IFSAC assesses Civil Defense Academy

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 30 more positive for COVID

Balochistan reports 30 more positive for COVID

9 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 Civil Society supports action by Commissioner Pesh ..

Civil Society supports action by Commissioner Peshawar against environment pollu ..

9 minutes ago
 Police found 3 bodies in different parts of city

Police found 3 bodies in different parts of city

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.