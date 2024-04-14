DPO Takes Notice Of Injury Of Three Kids Due To Fireworks, Seeks Report
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omar Farooq on Sunday took strict notice of the injury of three kids due to fireworks during a marriage ceremony in Makhdoom Pur city and sought report from SDPO Sadar circle regarding the issue.
According to details, there was a Hinna ceremony at the residence of citizen named Afzal in Makhdoom Pur city last night in which three kids of their neighbors got injured due to fireworks. The injured kids were shifted to Rural Health Centre Makhdoom Pur for medical treatment.
The DPO said that action was being taken against the elements involved in fireworks. He said that fireworks was a crime and those who endanger the lives of the citizens would be brought to justice.
