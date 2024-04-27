Open Menu

DPO Visits Ijaz Shaheed Police Line To Review Security Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 11:20 AM

DPO visits Ijaz Shaheed Police line to review security arrangements

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood visited the Ijaz Shaheed Police Line and reviewed security arrangements here on Saturday. 

According to the police spokesman, the DPO met with the officers regarding the upcoming by-elections of Tehsil Mayor of Daraban, took a briefing about the security arrangements, and issued instructions regarding the ECP’s code of conduct and security duty. 

He said all available resources would be utilized for the peaceful conduct of the election and maintaining the atmosphere of law and order during by-elections.

 

He, along with the newly appointed DSP Headquarters Chan Shah, also met with the new police recruits and  reviewed the training. The DPO visited various sections of the police lines and thoroughly inspected security measures, including barricades, surveillance systems, and cleanliness.

He also reviewed the performance of police personnel and commended the police officers and personnel present on the site for fulfilling their duties with the utmost honesty and courage.

Related Topics

Election Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Nasir SITE All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

3 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

12 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

12 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

12 hours ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

12 hours ago
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian ..

Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes

12 hours ago
 World must act on neurotech revolution, say expert ..

World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts

12 hours ago
 Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

13 hours ago
 Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid ..

Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open

12 hours ago
 King Charles to resume some public duties during c ..

King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace

12 hours ago
 US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid f ..

US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan