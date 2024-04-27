DPO visits Ijaz Shaheed Police line to review security arrangements

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood visited the Ijaz Shaheed Police Line and reviewed security arrangements here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, the DPO met with the officers regarding the upcoming by-elections of Tehsil Mayor of Daraban, took a briefing about the security arrangements, and issued instructions regarding the ECP’s code of conduct and security duty.

He said all available resources would be utilized for the peaceful conduct of the election and maintaining the atmosphere of law and order during by-elections.

He, along with the newly appointed DSP Headquarters Chan Shah, also met with the new police recruits and reviewed the training. The DPO visited various sections of the police lines and thoroughly inspected security measures, including barricades, surveillance systems, and cleanliness.

He also reviewed the performance of police personnel and commended the police officers and personnel present on the site for fulfilling their duties with the utmost honesty and courage.