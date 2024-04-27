DPO Visits Ijaz Shaheed Police Line To Review Security Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood visited the Ijaz Shaheed Police Line and reviewed security arrangements here on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman, the DPO met with the officers regarding the upcoming by-elections of Tehsil Mayor of Daraban, took a briefing about the security arrangements, and issued instructions regarding the ECP’s code of conduct and security duty.
He said all available resources would be utilized for the peaceful conduct of the election and maintaining the atmosphere of law and order during by-elections.
He, along with the newly appointed DSP Headquarters Chan Shah, also met with the new police recruits and reviewed the training. The DPO visited various sections of the police lines and thoroughly inspected security measures, including barricades, surveillance systems, and cleanliness.
He also reviewed the performance of police personnel and commended the police officers and personnel present on the site for fulfilling their duties with the utmost honesty and courage.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahawalpur receives storm, rain7 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s parliamentarian for resolving wheat crisis7 minutes ago
-
Two drivers held, LPG-cylinder installed vehicles impounded17 minutes ago
-
World Veterinary Day: Veterinarians role in promotion of cattle farming lauded27 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for pre-monsoon rains, flood arrangements reviewed27 minutes ago
-
Arrest dacoit injured with firing of own accomplice in police encounter37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Canada agree to deepen bilateral cooperation in multiple domains1 hour ago
-
Two killed over land dispute2 hours ago
-
Sargodha receives rain2 hours ago
-
13 criminals held2 hours ago
-
Saudi ministry warns against fraudulent Hajj schemes; urges vigilance, official channels for booking11 hours ago
-
SC to take up 9 identical petitions regarding judges' letter11 hours ago