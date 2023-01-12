UrduPoint.com

DPS BoG Decides To Introduce Modern Curriculum In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 07:58 PM

DPS BoG decides to introduce modern curriculum in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :A board of governors (BoG) meeting of Divisional Public school College was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Maryam Khan, here on Thursday.

The BoG meeting had taken various decisions to ensure the provision of better education to the students of DPS School and College, among which the most important decision was to change the curriculum.

It was decided in the meeting that the provision of education would be ensured according to the modern requirements.

The curriculum 2023-24 for DPS School and College was presented in the meeting, according to which it was suggested to include Oxford books for pre-school.

Similarly, it was suggested to include Oxford and Punjab Text Board books from grade 1 to 7 and Punjab Text Board books from grade 8 to 10 in the curriculum.

The meeting also decided that joint training sessions would be conducted with the expert teachers of Ali Institute and DPS Depalpur to increase the efficiency of teachers. The final approval of the change in syllabus would also be given in the light of the opinions of the master trainers.

Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan said that DPS was striving to ensure quality education within the reach of everyone.

She said that it was our responsibility to provide a conducive environment for learning, availability of all basic needs and qualified teachers.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt(retd) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Farid Ahmed, Director Development Bilal Hassan, CEO Education Authority Akhtar Abbas Baloch, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid and members of the Board of Governor participated in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

