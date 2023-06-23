Dr. Ehsan assumes charge as Secretary Sindh Language Authority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Eminent Sindhi Writer and Researcher Dr. Ehsan ul Haque Pathan (Ehsan Danish) on Thursday assumed charge as Secretary Sindhi Language Authority.

Dr Ehsan assumed charge as Secretary Sindhi Language Authority, said a circular issued by the spokesman.

After assuming charge Dr.

Ehsan said this is a moment of immense pleasure for me to get an opportunity to serve my language and would work hard to accomplish the objectives with teamwork.

He said that literary work with Chairman SLA Dr. Ishaq Samejo and colleagues were already continued however, the responsibility which was assigned to me could be fulfilled with the cooperation of all staff members.

On this occasion, Chairman SLA Dr. Ishaq Samejo said that the appointment of Dr. Ehsan Danish would strengthen the efforts to accomplish the required goals.

Meanwhile, officers and staff of the institution welcomed the new Secretary.