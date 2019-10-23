UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Asks Indian Army Chief To Apologise For Lies, False Claims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:27 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Indian army chief to apologise for lies, false claims

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Indian army chief should apologise to the whole world as his false claims and lies were exposed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Indian army chief should apologise to the whole world as his false claims and lies were exposed.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the truth of Pakistan had buried the lies of India.

The whole world saw that the claim of Indian army chief was a big lie, she added.

She said the visit of ambassadors and media on the Pakistani side of Line of Control exposed the real face of India before the world.

The Special Assistant said despite open invitation, no diplomat of Indian High Commission visited the LoC which was proof of Indian lies.

Those who were targetting civilian population and unarmed citizens were cruel and coward, she continued.

Dr Firdous asked when India will take the foreign ambassadors and media to the Occupied Kashmir so that they could see with their own eyes the oppression, barbarity and violations of human rights of oppressed Kashmiris ?.

The international community had to resolve the Kashmir issue according to aspirations of Kashmiris and the United Nations Security Council resolutions, she added.

