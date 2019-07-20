UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Asks Begum Safdar Awan Not To Distort Facts

Sat 20th July 2019 | 10:00 PM

Dr Firdous asks Begum Safdar Awan not to distort facts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Begum Safdar Awan should not distort facts because of her animosity against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet on social media platform, twitter, she said General Kiyani visited the United States along with Yousuf Raza Gilani and General Raheel visited Saudi Arabia with the father of Maryam Nawaz.

Similarly, General Qamar Javed Bajwa went to Saudi Arabia with Shahid Khaqan, she added.

Dr Firdous asked whether all these prime ministers were selected.

