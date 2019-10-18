UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Calls On Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting held at PM Office, they discussed the matters pertaining to the ministry and those of the mutual interest.

