Dr Firdous rejects claim of Shehbaz to improve economy in six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the claim of Shehbaz Sharif to improve the economy in six months was similar to his past statements to end loadshedding in three months and to drag Asif Zardari on roads.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said when opposition was in power then it was said that democratic governments should complete tenure, but when people elected Imran Khan, the principles changed.

Shehbaz Sharif, Moulana Fazlur Rehman and his companions did not have any interest about the conditions faced by public, she said adding those who jammed the economy with burden of loans were now shedding crocodile tears.